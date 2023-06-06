Signs of onion prices falling as imported products arrive in Bangladesh

Onion prices have started decreasing in Bangladesh with the arrival of first consignments from India after the government allowed imports to cool down skyrocketing prices.

In the wholesale markets, the prices have fell by Tk 30 a kg.

The Ministry of Agriculture approved 210 import permits to bring 280,800 tonnes of onions on the first day on Monday.

Over the past two years, annual onion production in the country has increased by 900,000 tonnes to 3.4 million tonnes, according to the agriculture ministry.

The annual demand for onions in Bangladesh is approximately 2.8 to 3 million tonnes.

Although the domestic production was sufficient to meet the demand, the prices started to rise, allegedly due to market manipulation by a quarter of dishonest businesses.