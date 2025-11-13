Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Mutual fund regulations updated to prohibit investment-based directorships

Trustees and asset managers now face higher paid-up capital requirements under the new rules

No directorship for mutual fund investors

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 06:15 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 06:15 PM

Related Stories
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Saudi to host investment summit during Salman’s US visit: souce
Saudi to host investment summit during Salman’s US visit: souce
Read More
12 defendants’ bail cancelled in BTRC case
12 defendants’ bail cancelled in BTRC case
Tigers in command after Shanto ton, spin burst
Tigers in command after Shanto ton, spin burst
Nov 17 set for crimes against humanity verdict
Nov 17 set for crimes against humanity verdict
Woman held in Dhanmondi 32
Woman held in Dhanmondi 32
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More