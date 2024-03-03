Google removes Indian matrimonial, job search apps as fees row escalates

The dispute centres on efforts by some Indian startups to stop Google from imposing a fee of 11% to 26% on in-app payments, after the country's antitrust authorities ordered it to dismantle an earlier system of charging 15% to 30%.

But Google effectively received the go-ahead to charge the fee or remove apps after two court decisions in January and February, one by the Supreme Court.

Earlier on Friday, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani told Reuters it had cleared all pending Google invoices in a timely manner and was compliant with its policies.

In a blog post, Google said 10 Indian companies had chosen for an extended period of time not to pay for the "immense value they receive on Google Play". It did not identify the firms.

"For years, no court or regulator has denied Google Play's right to charge," the company said.

Google said allowing some developers "to get differential treatment from the vast majority of developers who are paying their fair share creates an uneven playing field."

Google dominates the Indian market as 94% of phones are based on its Android platform.

Only 3% of the more than 200,000 Indian developers who use the Google Play platform are required to pay any service fee, Google said.

In 2020, Google briefly removed popular Indian payments app Paytm from its Play Store citing some policy violations. The move led to the company's founder and the wider startup industry joining together to challenge Google by launching their own app stores and filing legal cases.