Apple hit with deterrent $2bn EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

Apple was hit with a 1.84-billion-euro ($2 billion) EU antitrust fine of on Monday, its first ever and comprising mostly a deterrent, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its App Store.

The European Commission's decision was triggered by a 2019 complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify over this restriction and Apple's 30% App Store fees.

The European Union enforcer said Apple's restrictions constituted unfair trading conditions, a relatively novel argument in an antitrust case and also used by the Dutch antitrust agency in a decision against Apple in 2021 in a case brought by dating app providers.

The fine dwarfed the 500 million euros sources with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters they expected the Commission to mete out to Apple.

The regulator said in a statement it added an additional lump sum of 1.8 billion euros as a deterrent to Apple and because a significant part of the harm caused by Apple's conduct was non-monetary resulting in a total of 1.84 billion euros, 0.5% of Apple's worldwide turnover.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said this was the first time the Commission has added a deterrent lump sum on top of an antitrust fine as a deterrent.

"For a decade, Apple abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"They did so by restricting developers from informing consumers about alternative, cheaper music services available outside of the Apple ecosystem. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules," she said.