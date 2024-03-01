    বাংলা

    Google India may remove apps including Matrimony.com for not paying fee

    The company warns it may remove the apps of 10 companies in India, including of Matrimony.com and Info Edge

    Reuters
    Published : 1 March 2024, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 1 March 2024, 06:28 AM

    Alphabet Inc's Google has warned it may remove the apps of 10 companies in India, including of Matrimony.com and Info Edge, for not paying a service fee for the use of its app store platform in India, two sources said.

    Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said it had received a notice from Google and was compliant with Play Store policies.

    "There are no pending invoices from Google with us. All have been paid in a timely manner," he said.

    Google, which said it is removing apps of 10 companies, did not name any in a blog post where it detailed the move.

    Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Matrimony.com was one of the companies. Matrimony.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Matrimony.com shares fell as much as 2.7% after the news before paring some losses, while Info Edge dropped 1.5%.

