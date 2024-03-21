    বাংলা

    Meta, Microsoft, X and Match join Epic Games' battle against Apple

    The technology companies said Apple was in "clear violation" of the Sept 2021 injunction by making it difficult to steer consumers to cheaper means to pay for digital content

    Jonathan Stempel, Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2024, 01:48 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 01:48 AM

    Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Elon Musk's X and Match Group on Wednesday joined "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games' protest that Apple has failed to honour a court-ordered injunction governing payments in its lucrative App Store.

    The technology companies, which developed some of the most popular apps in the App Store, said Apple was in "clear violation" of the Sept 2021 injunction by making it difficult to steer consumers to cheaper means to pay for digital content.

    Apple declined to comment specifically on the accusation, which was contained in a filing with the Oakland, California federal court.

    It referred to its Jan 16 statement that it had fully complied with the injunction, which it said would protect consumers and "the integrity of Apple's ecosystem" while ensuring that developers do not get a free ride.

    Epic had sued Apple in 2020, saying it violated antitrust law by requiring consumers to obtain apps through the App Store and charging developers up to 30% commissions on purchases.

    The injunction required Apple to let developers provide links and buttons to direct consumers to alternative payment options.

    Last week, Epic demanded that Apple be held in contempt, saying new rules and a new 27% fee on developers made the links effectively useless.

    In Wednesday's filing, the technology companies said Apple's conduct "for all practical purposes" entrenches anti-steering rules that the court found illegal, propping up Apple's "excessive" commissions and harming consumers and developers.

    "Apple's restrictions on where and how developers can communicate with their users about their options for purchasing in-app content create significant barriers to competition and artificially inflate prices," the filing said.

    In January, the US Supreme Court decided not to hear Apple's appeal from the injunction. It also decided against hearing Epic's appeal of lower court findings that Apple's policies did not violate federal antitrust law.

    Apple has until April 3 to formally respond to Epic's filing. The company is based in Cupertino, California, while Epic is based in Cary, North Carolina.

    The case is Epic Games Inc v Apple Inc, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-05640.

    RELATED STORIES
    A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021.
    As Big Tech scrambles to meet EU rules, investigations seen as likely
    The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is one of the most comprehensive regulatory actions to rein in so-called "Big Tech" and is expected to reshape the global technology industry
    Fortnite game installing on Android operating system is seen in this illustration taken, May 2, 2021.
    Apple escalates Epic Games feud
    The latest challenge from Epic comes as Apple struggles with concerns about tepid demand for its iPhones in China, and its stock has tumbled 12% so far this year
    An Apple logo is pictured outside an Apple store in Lille, France, September 13, 2023.
    Apple hit with $2bn EU antitrust fine
    It comprises mostly a deterrent, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside App Store
    A logo of Google is seen on its office building in Hyderabad, India, January 29, 2024.
    Google removes Indian matrimonial, job search apps
    Google began removing the apps of 10 companies in India on Friday, including some popular matrimony apps such as Bharat Matrimony and job search app Naukri

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp