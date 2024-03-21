Apple accused of monopolising smartphone markets in US antitrust lawsuit

The Justice Department, which was also joined by the District of Columbia in the lawsuit, alleges that Apple uses its market power to get more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses and merchants.

The 88-page lawsuit, filed in US federal court in Newark, New Jersey, said it was focused on “freeing smartphone markets from Apple’s anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct and restoring competition to lower smartphone prices for consumers, reducing fees for developers, and preserving innovation for the future.”

In the lawsuit, the US added that “Apple repeatedly chooses to make its products worse for consumers to prevent competition from emerging.”

Apple disagreed in a statement, saying: "This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets. If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple — where hardware, software, and services intersect."

Apple shares were trading 3% lower.

Apple has already been subject to antitrust probes and orders in Europe, Japan and Korea, as well as lawsuits from corporate rivals such as Epic Games.

One of Apple's most lucrative businesses - its App Store, which charges developers commissions of up to 30% - has already survived a lengthy legal challenge under US law by Epic. While the lawsuit found that Apple did not violate antitrust laws, a federal judge ordered Apple to allow links and buttons to pay for apps without using Apple's in-app payment commission.

In Europe, Apple's App Store business model has been dismantled by a new law called the Digital Markets Act that went into effect earlier this month. Apple plans to let developers offer their own app stores - and, importantly, pay no commissions - but rivals such as Spotify and Epic argue Apple is still making it too hard to offer alternative app stores.

The rulings on Apple's App Store forced the Justice Department to look at Apple's other practices for the basis of a complaint, such as how Apple allows outside firms to access the chips and sensors in the iPhone.