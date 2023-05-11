Grameen Uniqlo to close all clothing stores in Bangladesh

Grameen Uniqlo will close its social business in Bangladesh by Jun 18, partly due to "changes to its business environment”, according to a notice on their website.

Tokyo-based clothing brand Uniqlo owned by Japan’s Fast Retailing Co, started its business together with the Grameen Bank Group in 2010. The retailer currently operates 10 stores.

“Since 2013, we have opened stores mainly in the capital city of Dhaka and conducted business with the aim of improving the lives of the people of Bangladesh by providing clothing to meet the needs of local daily lives and by creating opportunities for employment in safe environments,” the company said in a statement.