BNP chief Khaleda under 'close observation' at Evercare CCU

Doctors have placed BNP chief Khaleda Zia under close observation following her admission to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, according to her personal physician.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said, "Due to a deterioration in her condition, she was urgently admitted to the hospital late last night. She is now receiving intensive care in the CCU."

"A medical board, comprising specialists, is overseeing her treatment."

Khaleda underwent several tests immediately after her admission to the hospital, said Zahid.

"The medical board is reviewing the test results. She remains in the CCU, under constant surveillance by the medical board. We ask for prayers for her well-being. There is nothing more to add at this moment."