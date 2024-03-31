BNP chief Khaleda under 'close observation' at Evercare CCU

Doctors have placed BNP chief Khaleda Zia under close observation following her admission to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, according to her personal physician.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said, "Due to a deterioration in her condition, she was urgently admitted to the hospital late last night. She is now receiving intensive care in the CCU."
"A medical board, comprising specialists, is overseeing her treatment."
Khaleda underwent several tests immediately after her admission to the hospital, said Zahid.
"The medical board is reviewing the test results. She remains in the CCU, under constant surveillance by the medical board. We ask for prayers for her well-being. There is nothing more to add at this moment."
Khaleda's health took a sudden downturn around 2:30am on Sunday at her Gulshan residence. She had been unwell for several days prior.
The medical team, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder from Evercarse, initially treated her at home. However, her condition necessitated hospital admission late at night.
The 78-year-old former prime minister has been battling a range of health issues, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, and kidney and lung complications.
The BNP chief was sentenced to jail in two graft cases in 2017. She had served her sentence at the old central jail of Dhaka until the government decided to suspend her jail time on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Khaleda was released from prison on Mar 25, 2020 by executive order and the government has since extended her time out of jail on six-month spells on several occasions, most recently on Mar 27.
Despite her family's repeated pleas, however, Khaleda will not be allowed to travel abroad for treatment under the terms of her release.