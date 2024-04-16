Dinosaurs displayed a fast growth rate from the very beginning

All five showed signs of exceptionally fast growth.

But the researchers also got a bit of a surprise when they discovered that some of the non-dinosaur reptiles in these ancient Argentine ecosystems were keeping pace, having their own speedy growth rates.

"Dinosaurs arose from humble origins, starting off as small, bipedal carnivores, who were themselves dominated by a diverse array of other ruling reptiles," Curry Rogers said.

Quick growth was detected in fearsome four-legged crocodile-like Saurosuchus, the dominant terrestrial predator of its time at about 23 feet (7 meters) long, as well as crocodile relatives Proterochampsa and Trialestes.

Other animals including tusked plant-eating reptile Hyperodapedon and mammal-like reptile Exaeretodon also grew quickly, but regularly paused their growth throughout life - a pattern distinctive from the continuous fast growth of dinosaurs.

The first dinosaurs and these other animals evolved during the Triassic Period. This was in the aftermath of Earth's worst mass extinction 252 million years ago at the end of the Permian Period. About 95 percent of species were lost amid severe climate change apparently caused by massive Siberian volcanic activity.

"Since these dinosaurs shared their fast growth rates with a number of other animals that are distant relatives, it seems that growing fast was good for everyone in a turbulent world," Curry Rogers said. "Fast growth, combined with so many other unique aspects of dinosaur physiology, biology and behaviour likely gave dinosaurs a leg up. But it was this unique combination – not the single feature of growing up quickly - that gave dinosaurs their evolutionary jump start."

Another mass extinction at the end of the Triassic about 201 million years ago doomed many of the early competitors to the dinosaurs, allowing the dinosaurs to assert true dominance.

"As time would continue to unroll, the dinosaurs would hold onto these elevated growth rates, while their non-dinosaur compatriots would slow things down," Curry Rogers said. "These changes accompany major shifts in diversity through this time. As dinosaurs become more disparate, their crocodile-cousins get canalized into a much narrower range of growth patterns and lifestyle."