    বাংলা

    Bangladesh allows onion imports from China, Egypt and 7 other countries

    One-third of the onions produced in the country go bad and so the government has to import from other countries to make up for it

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 August 2023, 03:23 PM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 03:23 PM

    The government has approved a proposal to bring in 21,580 tonnes of onions from nine countries apart from India.

    The Ministry of Agriculture made the move on Thursday following India's decision to enforce duty on the export of the product. 

    Bangladesh will now import 2,400 tonnes of onions from China, 3,910 tonnes from Egypt, 11,820 tonnes from Pakistan and 1,100 tonnes from Qatar. 

    Another 2,110 tonnes will be brought in from Turkey, 200 tonnes from Myanmar, 33 tonnes from Thailand, 4 tonnes from the Netherlands and 3 tonnes from the United Arab Emirates. 

    The ministry said the government authorised the import of 1.37 million tonnes of onions so far, of which 379,000 tonnes arrived until Thursday. 

    According to the government, Bangladesh requires 3 million tonnes of onions a year, which is lower than how much is produced. But one-third of the produce goes bad, so imports, mostly from India, are necessary to fill the deficit.

    During a crisis in the 2019-20 financial year, the price of each kg of onions rose to as high as Tk 200. 

    The importers then brought in the staple from Myanmar, Turkey, China and Egypt to stabilise the market. 

    As prices soared after India imposed a 40 percent duty on onion exports recently, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh would look to import from other countries. 

    India imposed the VAT to curb the rising prices of the produce in the country and it will remain in force until Dec 31.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan December 11, 2017.
    Pakistan rupee drops to record low as import restrictions ease
    Traders said the rupee fell 0.6% to an intraday low of 299 against the dollar
    Bangladesh minister concedes it’s ‘difficult’ to break up price-gouging syndicate
    Difficult to break up price-gouging syndicate: minister
    Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque says the government is trying to keep the onion market stable as new Indian export duty leads to a price hike in Bangladesh
    Continuation of Awami League government ideal for India: ex-foreign secretary Touhid
    AL govt continuing ideal for India: ex-FS Touhid
    He also praises the government for doing an excellent job in maintaining the balance between Beijing and New Delhi
    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang looks on during his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 15, 2023.
    China replaces foreign minister Qin Gang
    The country appointed veteran diplomat Wang Yi as its new foreign minister due to the former rising star's mysterious one-month absence from duties

    Opinion

    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps
    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year