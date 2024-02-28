Cold chain: US investment can save Bangladesh ‘$2.5bn a year’

Bangladesh incurs a $2.5 billion annual loss due to a 44 percent post-harvest loss of fruits, crops, and vegetables, thanks to a shortage of storage and transport facilities, which drives up prices for consumers.

Now the government is considering incentives for US businesses interested in investing in cold storage facilities in Bangladesh.

The issues were discussed at the Cold Chain Investment Conference 2024 organised by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and the Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project under the US Department of Agriculture in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister’s adviser on private industry and investment, said at the programme the government was searching for ways to subsidise the interest on loans for businesses in the sector after a rise in lending rates.