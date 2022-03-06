Sri Lanka’s Softlogic buys Bangladeshi retail superstore Agora

In a filing to the Colombo Stock Exchange, Softlogic said the acquisition would be completed in a series of transactions.

Softlogic drives the retail sector of the Softlogic Group encompassing synergies from its multi-brand and multi-channel strategy, focused on enhancing the retail landscape in Sri Lanka.

Agora Ltd, headquartered in Dhaka, is a retail superstore that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Softlogic employs over 11,000 people in Sri Lanka and Australia and operates an asset base of over $750 million to generate an annual turnover of more than $420 million.