India considers easing curbs on some Chinese investments: Bloomberg News
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2022 06:51 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 06:51 PM BdST
India is considering easing curbs on some Chinese investments, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Currently, investments from an entity in a country that shares a land border with India require government approval, meaning they cannot go through a so-called automatic route.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is now considering exempting proposals from companies where the foreign ownership is less than 10%, the Bloomberg report said.
Bloomberg reported the move was being considered after proposals worth $6 billion were stuck in red tape, adding the proposal could be approved as early as next month.
Political tensions between India and China escalated in 2020 after their soldiers clashed on the disputed Himalayan border. Since then, India has sought to limit Chinese investment in sensitive companies and sectors, banned a raft of Chinese mobile apps and subjected imports of Chinese goods to extra scrutiny.
- How Amazon, Reliance fight for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle
- Foxconn India iPhone plant set to reopen
- Take-Two buys FarmVille maker Zynga
- Qcoom customers to get Tk 590m back
- The meaning of Apple at $3 trillion
- Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund declares 10% dividend
- Rezaul Hossain joins upay as new MD
- UK minister visits India to press on economic ties
- India considers easing curbs on some Chinese investments: Bloomberg News
- No entry to Dhaka trade fair without a mask
- China Evergrande moves from Shenzhen HQ building to cut costs
- How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle
- Take-Two buys FarmVille maker Zynga for $11 bln in mobile gaming push
- Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Wednesday: legislator
Most Read
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Actors Pori Moni, Sariful Razz are expecting their first child
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
- Bangladesh transport owners seek fare hike for half-capacity trips amid COVID spike
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Australia swamped by omicron surge as pressure grows on hospitals
- US breaks COVID-19 hospitalisation record at over 132,000 as omicron surges