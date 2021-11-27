Income tax returns deadline won't be extended past Nov 30: NBR
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Nov 2021 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2021 07:21 PM BdST
The National Board of Revenue has decided against extending the deadline for income tax return submission despite hopes of an extension amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Citizens will have to pay fines to submit tax returns after Nov 30, said Md Alamgir Hossain, director-general of NBR's Central Intelligence Cell.
People will get another month to submit returns without late submission fees if they file applications showing valid reasons, he said on Saturday.
The Income Tax Ordinance has given taxpayers four months to file their returns with fines. Alamgir urged them to file the returns on time to avoid fines.
The NBR has not organised tax fairs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The authorities are providing extensive services to the taxpayers throughout November at zonal offices, Alamgir said.
Usually, the taxpayers can access all types of services at a single place when an income tax fair is held. The NBR had organised month-long income tax fairs for nine years to 2019. It cancelled the fairs in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The NBR accepts the returns at 649 circles under 31 tax zones across Bangladesh during office hours in November. The taxpayers receive an instant acknowledgement of their tax submission.
