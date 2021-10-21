Bangladesh plans to ease rules to invest abroad, says PM Hasina

"We can invest in other countries just the way they invest here in Bangladesh. This is because we have already graduated to a developing nation.”

“Our entrepreneurs can decide whether it is viable option for them to invest in foreign countries, and even market their products there or import products to Bangladesh. We want to create that opportunity for them," Hasina said during the inauguration of Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Thursday.

The commerce ministry should play a vital role in trade and business, one of the key aspects of national development, said Hasina. "We have built this centre to create trade opportunities." ‌

She thanked the Chinese government and its “friendly people” for extending financial and technical support to build the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre.

The prime minister suggested the traders consider the product demand in other countries and also ensure the quality of products.

The businesses must enhance their capabilities to compete in the export market, she said.

‌"I believe our industrial sectors must prepare from now on and I assure the government government will assist them as much as possible."

But the traders must take initiatives themselves, she added.

Hasina emphasised that Bangladesh should diversify its products to increase the export income.

“For example, the garment sector is one of the key sectors contributing to the national economy. But we are also paying equal importance to other sectors," Hasina said.

The initiative by the government has increased the diversity of products and will increase further, she said, while urging the commerce ministry and others to give similar efforts.

"Try to ensure product diversity and broaden the export basket. We should see which products can be exported to which country and ensure production accordingly."