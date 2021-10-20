PayPal in talks to buy Pinterest
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2021 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 10:32 PM BdST
Payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc is in talks to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc, according to a person directly familiar with the matter.
The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, according to Bloomberg News. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest's closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.
PayPal and Pinterest did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The source requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.
PayPal's shares were down about 3.5%, while Pinterest's shares were up over 10% at $61.55.
News of the potential deal comes less than a week after Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp announced plans to leave the company to join LoveFrom, a firm led by Jony Ive, the designer of many iconic Apple products.
Sharp founded the online scrapbook and photo-sharing platform along with Ben Silbermann, who is the company's chief executive officer, and Paul Sciarra, who left in 2012.
- India aluminium producers draw costly power from grid
- ACC no longer probing Evaly
- Cooking oil prices raised again
- IFC invests $22.7m in Hamza Textiles
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates
- China economy hit by power crunch, property woes
- Biman adds more India flights
- China looks to lock in US liquefied natural gas
- India aluminium producers draw costly power from grid, hurting utilities low on coal
- Netflix workers plan walkout as fallout over Dave Chappelle continues
- ACC no longer investigating money laundering charges against Evaly
- Bangladesh traders raise soybean oil prices by Tk 7
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates over ‘inappropriate’ emails
Most Read
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- Thousands flee Myanmar for India amid fears of a growing refugee crisis
- Facebook plans to change its name: The Verge
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- Chhatak Police Station chief recalled after livestreaming interrogation on Facebook
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- No virus deaths in Dhaka, the first time in 18 months
- Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land
- In a first, surgeons attached a pig kidney to a human — and it worked
- Bangladesh sees ‘dubious political mileage of certain quarters’ behind communal attacks