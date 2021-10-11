4 more e-commerce sites under scanner: Ministry seeks details of debt, assets

The letter was sent to Thole, Dalal Plus, Anonder Bazar and All-Shopper on Thursday, but the platforms have yet to respond. The ministry sought details of the companies’ debt and assets.

The deadline ends on Oct 17, said Md Saeed Ali, an official from the ministry’s Digital Commerce Cell.

The platforms’ practices resemble those of Evaly and Eorange, two scam-tainted companies, according to Ali. Other notable online businesses accused of luring customers in with deceptive schemes are Qcoom, Dhamaka and Aladiner Prodip.

A few e-commerce sites have “escaped with the customers' money” even while probes were being conducted at different times against them.

“But no one can do that now. Their bank account has been frozen,” Ali added.

Different offers were made “unethically,” which had previously “raised debates when some e-commerce platforms were brought under the law.”

The platforms tempted customers with these offers, Ali said.

In the latest development of the government crackdown, Ahmudul Haque Khandker, the founder of Anonder Bazar, was sued for cheating customers.

Police say they are trying to arrest him, but the man has so far remained beyond the reach of authorities while criticising the Bangladesh Bank, police and journalists.