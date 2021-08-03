Bangladesh regulator buying system to monitor telecom operators 

The BTRC signed a deal with Canada-based TKC Telecom for the system in Dhaka on Monday.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase cleared the proposal to buy the system at Tk 776.5 million on Jun 16.

TKC will have to set up the system in 180 days.

The BTRC said in a statement it will get real-time information on voice and data traffic, network use and quality automatically from the operators once the system is installed.

It will also ensure regular and reliable information for revenue collection.

The system is expected to help the regulator strengthen its skills to take quick decision.

The live monitoring will enable the BTRC to get a clear picture of services in rural areas, islands, coasts and remote areas.

The BTRC will be able to check whether the tariff plans of the operators are authorised or harming the customers unfairly.