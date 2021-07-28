Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly
Staff correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2021 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 01:46 AM BdST
Jamuna Group is investing Tk 10 billion in Evaly at a time when the e-commerce firm is making headlines for delivery delays and being probed for alleged embezzlement and money-laundering.
In a statement on Tuesday, Evaly announced that Jamuna will invest the total sum in phases, starting off with Tk 2 billion.
However, neither party has disclosed the market value of the e-commerce company.
Mohammad Rassel, founder and CEO of Evaly, said, "We as a local venture are really pleased to have another local company by our side. The money will be spent on the future development and business scope of Evaly.”
The firm was recently asked by the commerce ministry to explain irregularities and give accounts of income, expenditures and debts, along with a future plan.
Several months ago, Evaly handed refund cheques to some customers who never received their products after waiting for a long time.
However, Rassel recently took to Facebook to say that the digital marketplace will deliver products, even if with a delay, but it will not refund the customers.
“We’re trying to get more investment to deliver old orders to customers and clear our backlogs,” Rassel said while confirming Jamuna’s investment.
“Jamuna Group has been working for the welfare of the country and its people for over 50 years as well. From now on, Evaly and Jamuna Group have become partners in fulfilling those dreams.”
Monica Islam, a director of Jamuna, said the group has been “doing business with quality products and services in the country's market.”
“Jamuna Future Park is the largest offline marketplace in Bangladesh. And now Evaly will remain as the largest online marketplace with Jamuna Group.
“We have stood by them in their difficult times, believing in Evaly's honest business intentions to take digital Bangladesh and the country's e-commerce sector forward to a strong position.”
The commerce ministry recently met amid allegations against Evaly and some other online marketplaces over delay in delivery or not refunding after failure to deliver the products.
Referring to a central bank report, it asked why Evaly’s liabilities were over Tk 4.07 billion when the current assets were only Tk 651.7 million on Mar 14.
The ministry also asked for details on the current state of its dues to the merchants and the undelivered orders.
The Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating allegations of embezzlement and money-laundering against Evaly. A court has also slapped overseas travel bans on Evaly MD Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, who is also chairman of the firm, as part of the investigation.
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled Evaly
- Nagad plans Tk 5bn bond sale
- Philip Morris to end Marlboro sales in UK
- Investors grapple with China's regulatory risk
- World's eyes are now on Bangladesh: SEC chief
- Evaly will deliver products, but won’t refund: MD
- Buy my house, but I’m taking the toilet
- Global supply chains buckle as virus variant, disasters strike
- Nagad plans to raise Tk 5bn through zero-coupon bonds
- Philip Morris to end Marlboro cigarette sales in UK within a decade
- Law without order: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk
- Eyes of investors around the world are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Buy my house, but I’m taking the toilet
Most Read
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- Bangladesh registers new record of 258 COVID deaths in a day
- After grim records, experts see Bangladesh slipping deeper into COVID crisis
- Lockdown casts pall on apparel industry amid 'peak season' for exports
- Govt to hold SSC, HSC tests on 3 elective subjects for pandemic
- Former finance minister Muhith contracts COVID-19
- Nagad plans to raise Tk 5bn through zero-coupon bonds
- Bangabandhu’s first grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy turns 50