Bangladesh bars advance payments to e-commerce platforms
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2021 08:20 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2021 08:20 PM BdST
The government has introduced new rules forcing e-commerce firms to take payments only after delivering products to customers in an effort to discipline the sector.
All advance payments will now be deposited with Bangladesh Bank or other payment gateways until the product reaches the customer.
The decision was finalised by the commerce ministry on Thursday, said Hafizur Rahman, director general of the ministry's WTO cell.
More to follow
