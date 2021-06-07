Beximco bags three IT contracts worth Tk 3.57 billion from govt
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2021 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2021 06:08 PM BdST
Bangladesh Export Import Company (Beximco) has been awarded three IT-related contracts by the government worth an estimated Tk 3.57 billion.
The conglomerate's IT Division signed the agreements with three separate government agencies on Jun 6, Beximco said.
“These achievements reinforce Beximco's IT Division’s commitment to participate and contribute to the digital transformation of Bangladesh initiated by the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Beximco said.
The largest contract, worth Tk 2.61 billion, is for the installation and commissioning of an online food stock and market monitoring system financed by the World Bank, under the jurisdiction of the Directorate General of Food.
Beximco says it expects the contract to be signed shortly and that it will be completed in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Ltd, India and Tech Valley Networks Ltd.
The final contract, worth Tk 475 million, is to develop an upgraded full-fledged electronic project management information system for the Ministry of Planning’s Central Procurement Technical Unit and its Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division.
It will be completed in collaboration with Dohatec New Media and DotGov Solutions LLC, from the US.
