Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates explore changes to charitable foundation
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2021 08:30 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2021 08:30 AM BdST
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add more governance and independence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce earlier this month after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.
The billionaire benefactors are discussing adding a board and bringing in outside directors, according to the report.
Melinda French Gates has pushed for governance changes in the wake of the divorce filing to ensure the future stability of the foundation, the WSJ reported.
"No decisions have been made," Mark Suzman, chief executive officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said.
The foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health with spending of more than $50 billion over the past two decades.
