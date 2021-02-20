A pandemic boost for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh’s e-commerce
Faysal Atik, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2021 03:02 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2021 03:02 AM BdST
Many of them lost income to the coronavirus pandemic, and then they took to Facebook, not to protest, but to sell products of their own or as businesses – this is how tens of thousands of women helped Bangladesh’s e-commerce sector thrive during the crisis.
Some of them have gathered at a two-day fair organised by the Women and e-Commerce Forum or WE the Purbachol Club premises in Dhaka from Friday.
Nasima Akter Nisha, founding president of WE, shared the stories of their success.
Besides educating and nurturing female entrepreneurs on branding or expansion of business, the forum works as a connector between the businesses and customers.
As many as 350 female members have reached the milestone of Tk 100,000 sale and more than 10 of them sold goods worth Tk 1 million, according to Nisha. “We’ve begun exporting our products as well,” she said.
At the fair, WE Colour Fest, she spoke about how she launched the business with the idea of marketing Sylhet’s cane products.
“I got the first order from Chakoria in Cox’s Bazar for a cradle and a rocking chair after posting the photos of the products with description. I’ve sold products worth around Tk 2.1 million until this month,” she said.
The products sold by women entrepreneurs range from boutiques to pickles, from snacks to stools, handicraft to fish.
Out of the 100 stalls at the fair, 40 are of exportable goods. A customer from Kuwait has joined the fair after seeing the products online.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the entrepreneurs are doing more than expected by using the digital technologies. He noted that Bangladesh’s e-commerce sector grew by 300 percent during the pandemic after 25 percent growth in the past 12 years.
Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, said Bangladesh and India can work together on women empowerment.
