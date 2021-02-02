PRAN to manufacture Procter & Gamble grooming products

PRAN has set up a new facility to manufacture razors for P&G at the Habiganj Industrial Park, which will be operated by Advanced Personal Care Limited (APCL), a sister concern of the leading Bangladeshi conglomerate.

The new facility was virtually inaugurated by Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to prime minister.

Salman said at the event that one of the cornerstones of Bangladesh government’s economic policy is to really develop the private sector.

“I am very happy about P&G’s investment in Bangladesh, and it sends a very strong signal not only to other US companies but all over the world. That’s because P&G’s size, reputation and position as a successful global company.”

Virtually addressing the event, US Ambassador Earl R Miller said, “Today marks a new day in the history of United States and Bangladesh’s economic cooperation as P&G joins other US firms and grasping massive potentials Bangladesh has as a major manufacturing base.”

Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), hopes the initiative will lead to the creation of value and employment for Bangladeshi men and women, especially young people who can grow as professionals by working in a knowledge-based environment.

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO of P&G South Asia, said the arrangement with PRAN to set up local contract manufacturing will enable the company to serve consumers further.

"It also builds on our commitment to invest in Bangladesh which will contribute towards advancing the country’s social and economic development by creating employment and partnering opportunities.”

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group said, “We are proud to be P&G’s partner in manufacturing superior products for Bangladeshi consumers.”

The manufacturing facility will commence operations this month.