Dubai airline Emirates offers Pfizer, Sinopharm vaccines to staff
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2021 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2021 06:29 PM BdST
Dubai airline Emirates on Monday began offering employees vaccinations against the COVID-19 disease with priority given to cabin crew, pilots and other operational staff.
The state carrier's management say global inoculation is key to any recovery for the travel industry, which they believe could happen this year if vaccines are rolled out at scale.
Parent company Emirates Group said vaccines were being offered to all of its staff in the United Arab Emirates.
The group, which also includes airport services company dnata, employs around 80,000 globally.
It said it was offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and another developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), which are already available to the public in the UAE with certain groups being prioritised.
Singapore Airlines is also encouraging its staff to get vaccinated.
Both Emirates and Singapore Airlines lack a domestic market that could cushion against international border closures, which have decimated the global travel industry.
UAE officials are encouraging the public to get vaccinated with new infections rising to more than 3,000 a day this month for the first time.
The Gulf state aims to vaccinate more than 50 percent of its roughly 9 million population in the first quarter.
Most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in Dubai, which has seen an influx of overseas visitors during its peak tourism season while governments elsewhere impose new lockdowns.
Social distancing and mask-wearing are still required throughout the UAE.
- Dollar at 1-month highs as markets eye Biden's policy
- Emirates offers vaccines to staff
- Samsung chief returns to prison
- Tk 10bn for technologies in export-oriented industries
- How to invest in a pandemic
- SEC boss warns against wrongdoing
- Malaysia's Top Glove reports COVID outbreak
- Insurers must pay businesses for pandemic claims: UK court
- Dollar at 1-month highs as markets eye Biden's FX policy; euro slips
- Dubai airline Emirates offers Pfizer, Sinopharm vaccines to staff
- Samsung chief will return to prison for bribery
- Bangladesh creates Tk 10bn fund to technologically advance export-focused industries
- How to invest in a pandemic, political crisis and possible bubble
- Insurers must pay businesses for pandemic claims, British court rules
Most Read
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Man, wife die in Dhaka road crash
- Bangladesh creates Tk 10bn fund to technologically advance export-focused industries
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Russia detains Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, faces clash with Western nations
- Another woman allegedly stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali
- US Vice president-elect Harris set to resign Senate seat on Monday
- Bangladesh will get separate COVID vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India: minister
- Bangladesh reports 697 new virus cases, 16 deaths