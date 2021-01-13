PRAN UP begins campaign to help cold-hit people

It held a programme to inaugurate the campaign at PRAN Center in Dhaka’s Badda on Wednesday.

The campaign, ‘Chhorai Bhalobashar Ushnota season-3’, will run until Feb 5. Under the campaign, PRAN UP will distribute blankets among the cold-hit poor people in Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh districts from Jan 20.

Actors Fazlur Rahman Babu and Ziaul Haque Polash, and rappers Rana Mridha and Tabib Mahmud have joined the initiative this year.

“We always try to stand beside the poor and helpless people besides operating the business. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, PRAN has distributed protective equipment among the frontline workers and set up sample collection kiosks in hospitals. The group has so far provided food support to 70,000 helpless and poor families. Every year, we try to help cold-hit people,” said Eleash Mridha, managing director at PRAN Group.

“The aim of the campaign is also to create public awareness on used plastics bottles besides helping the cold-hit people. In our previous two seasons, PRAN UP has given blankets to cold-hit people by collecting used bottles. But this year, we are encouraging the customers to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak and called them to participate in our campaign from home,” said Anisur Rahman, executive director at PRAN Beverage.

Participants will need to post their pictures with PRAN UP in a video post’s comment box on PRAN UP’s Facebook page.

PRAN will allocate specific amount of money for every post to buy the blankets.

“The initiative of PRAN to help the cold-hit people is very praiseworthy. I thank PRAN UP for involving me with such a good initiative,” actor Babu said,

Atikur Rahman, general manager (marketing) of PRAN Beverage, and Tanmoy Das, senior brand manager of PRAN UP, were also present at the programme.