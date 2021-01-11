Saudi Arabia to build zero carbon city in NEOM business zone
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2021 01:01 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 01:01 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday announced plans to build a zero carbon city at NEOM, a $500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the kingdom's oil-based economy.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks that the city, which will be capable of housing one million residents, would comprise "carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100% clean energy".
A Saudi statement said construction would start in Q1 2021 on the project, which is expected to contribute $48 billion to the kingdom's GDP.
