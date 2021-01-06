Macy's to close 45 stores this year
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2021 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2021 10:20 AM BdST
Department store operator Macy’s Inc said on Tuesday it would close about 45 stores this year as part of its three-year plan to lower store count in order to focus on its more productive outlets.
Even before the lockdowns in the United States last year, Macy’s had announced the plan to close 125 of its least productive stores to tackle plummeting mall traffic. It had closed about 30 stores in 2020.
“Macy’s is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked A and B malls,” Macy’s said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 outbreak has worsened the plight of certain mall-based chains, forcing them to shutter stores and double down on their online business, while few chains are looking to open smaller stores in off-mall locations.
Macy’s, which operates over 750 shops, including Bluemercury, Bloomingdale’s and its eponymous stores, said it would post a list of stores expected to be closed this year on its website on Wednesday.
- Saudi Arabia vows extra oil output cuts
- Fair Technology to produce Hyundai cars in Bangladesh
- Selim new vice-chairman of ABB, Mashrur secy gen
- Bangladesh export earnings dip again
- Google workers form small union
- McDonald's rolls out new crispy chicken sandwiches
- Biman to resume Saudi flights on Jan 6
- DBH appoints Nasimul Baten as MD
Most Read
- Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
- Exports of COVID vaccines are permitted to all countries: Serum CEO
- HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case
- Bangladesh’s COVID war chest gets bigger as it pumps Tk 42bn for vaccines
- Fair Technology to produce Hyundai cars in Bangladesh
- India to export COVID vaccines 'within weeks': BBC
- Is the vaccine halal? Indonesians await the answer
- Bangladesh export earnings dip again as COVID second wave continues in US, Europe
- Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe is taking ‘exclusion’ professionally
- Brazil scrambles for India-made vaccines to jumpstart inoculations