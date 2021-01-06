French artificial heart maker Carmat sees commercial sales in Q2, shares surge
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2021 02:40 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2021 02:40 PM BdST
French artificial heart maker Carmat said it was preparing to start selling its products in the second quarter of this year, in a European market which could have at least 2,000 patients annually, sending its shares higher.
Carmat said its artificial heart would be marketed under the brand name of "Aeson". Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted around the same time.
Carmat shares were up by around 7% in early session trading, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 400 million euros ($493.3 million).
"I am happy to confirm that we will be ready to start selling our product as early as Q2 2021," said Carmat Chief Executive Stephane Piat.
Last month, Carmat had obtained European regulatory approval for its product.
Airbus' subsidiary Matra Defense owns a 13% stake in Carmat, while the ALIAD venture capital unit of Air Liquide has a 0.6% stake.
- French artificial heart maker sees commercial sales in Q2
- Saudi Arabia vows extra oil output cuts
- Macy's to close 45 stores
- Fair Technology to produce Hyundai cars in Bangladesh
- Selim new vice-chairman of ABB, Mashrur secy gen
- Bangladesh export earnings dip again
- Google workers form small union
- McDonald's rolls out new crispy chicken sandwiches
Most Read
- Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
- Fair Technology to produce Hyundai cars in Bangladesh
- Is the vaccine halal? Indonesians await the answer
- HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case
- India to export COVID vaccines 'within weeks': BBC
- Bangladesh’s COVID war chest gets bigger as it pumps Tk 42bn for vaccines
- Hasina orders investigation into project left unfinished after nine years
- Bangladesh export earnings dip again as COVID second wave continues in US, Europe
- Exports of COVID vaccines are permitted to all countries: Serum CEO
- UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response