Finance minister’s letter suspended amid Best Holdings controversy

In his letter, dated Sept 8, Kamal had recommended an amendment to the rules on the process of direct listing in the capital market.

The development comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission, wary of the letter's veracity, ordered the Dhaka Stock Exchange to halt the process of direct listing sought by Best Holdings Ltd, the owning company of Le Meridien Hotel, to raise capital in the market.

The letter was sent to the governor of Bangladesh Bank and the chairman of the SEC on Sept 8, recommending changes to the rules of direct listing without naming Best Holdings. It also called for the rules for fixing share prices to be relaxed, the minister's Private Secretary Fardous Alom told bdnews24.com

Under the existing legal framework, the direct listing privilege is only afforded to government firms.

But Best Holdings, which is also in the agriculture and construction business, applied to the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov 12 for 'special permission' for direct listing to take advantage of the recommendation.

Under the circumstances, the first letter sent in the name of Kamal, sparked controversy after it was reported by the media.

Now, a second letter has been sent from the office of the finance minister, asking the authorities not to implement the recommendations of the previous letter until further notice.

The market watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Commission, has decided to dig deep to avert overseeing a probable shady deal. It has raised several other questions and sought explanations from the premier bourse. The direct listing of Best Holdings will not go ahead until all the issues are settled, the BSEC said in a recent letter.

RACE Asset Management, owned by Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, and state-run Investment Corporation of Bangladesh are the issue managers of Best Holdings, which is trying to raise more than Tk 2.38 billion through a direct listing.

Those pulling strings to get the direct listing of the company tried to wield influence over the process in a clear breach of rules, said several people related to the market.

“It's going to be a big fraud. The regulator must act against it now,” said a former DSE director, who requested to be anonymous.

The direct listing of Best Holdings has been included as an additional agenda for the 983rd meeting of the DSE board of directors which is scheduled for Thursday.

The SEC in a letter dated Dec 15 ordered the DSE to halt the process of direct listing of Best Holdings.

A direct listing of Best Holdings will breach at least five sections of the rules under which the capital market operates, the securities regulator pointed out in the letter.

Finance Minister Kamal could not be reached for comment.