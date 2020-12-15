Comfy introduces seven new comforter designs for winter

The comforters, made from high quality raw materials and using of automatic machine, are now available across the country, according to a statement.

Comfy Comforters come in eight designs with two sizes - single and double.

“In this winter, we have introduced seven attractive designs considering the likings of customers in mind,” said Kazi Rashedul Islam, chief operating officer at Comfy.

These comforters are comfortable, light in weight and easy to carry, he said.

Comfy has increased the number of dealers and retailers so that the customers can get their desired products easily.

The demand of comforter as an alternative to blanket is increasing day by day and Comfy received “very good” response from the customers in the previous winter, said Rashedul.

Customers can also order products over phone by dialling 08007777777 to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection amid the outbreak.

Comfy Comforter is available across the country through Regal Emporium, Best Buy, Shwapno, Agora, and CSD outlets apart from authorised dealers and retailers, said Fahim Hossain, head of marketing at Comfy.

Customers can also order products online at Othoba and Daraz. There is a 10 percent discount on Comfy products at Othoba.

The prices of Comfy Comforters range between Tk 1,795 and Tk 3,590.

After starting its journey in 2016 with bedding items, now Comfy has 35 types of products, including pillows and mattresses.

More details are available on its Facebook page - ComfySocial.