Biman continues to suspend international flights on five routes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2020 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 03:08 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will continue to suspend its flights to Manchester, Medina, Kathmandu, Bangkok and Kuwait amid a second wave of coronavirus infections in winter.
No flights to these five cities will operate until Dec 31, the state carrier said on its website.
The ban has remained in force on these routes since the beginning of the pandemic, said Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker.
Bangladesh stopped international flights after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in mid-March. Biman has resumed flights gradually since June, but not on these five routes.
Biman has been operating special flights to ferry stranded passengers in and out of Bangladesh.
