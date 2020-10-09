Home > Business

Singapore Airlines to resume passenger flights to Dhaka on Oct 20

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Oct 2020 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2020 12:55 PM BdST

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to resume its passenger flights on the Dhaka-Singapore route on Oct 20.

The airline will carry passengers every Tuesday and Thursday on its Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to the Dhaka flights, SIA will operate passenger flights to 37 destinations across the world.

SIA has been operating passenger aircraft carrying cargo flights on the Dhaka-Singapore route since May 18 to facilitate international trade.

