Singapore Airlines to resume passenger flights to Dhaka on Oct 20
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2020 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2020 12:55 PM BdST
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to resume its passenger flights on the Dhaka-Singapore route on Oct 20.
The airline will carry passengers every Tuesday and Thursday on its Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.
In addition to the Dhaka flights, SIA will operate passenger flights to 37 destinations across the world.
SIA has been operating passenger aircraft carrying cargo flights on the Dhaka-Singapore route since May 18 to facilitate international trade.
More stories
- Paytm targets a million apps on its mini app store
- UK COVID loan scheme could lose 26b pounds from fraud
- Saudi Arabia doubles down on oil to outlast rivals
- Stocks rise as Trump's health progress
- Biman flies Sylhet-London direct after 9 years
- Salman questions Walton IPO
- Biman loses Tk 11bn over leased Boeings
- Airbnb aims to raise $3bn in IPO
Most Read
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- AM Amin Uddin appointed Bangladesh’s Attorney General
- Bangladesh plans capital punishment for rape as protests flare
- No gas supply to Dhaka's Matikata for 8 hours
- COVID-19 treatment in Bangladesh is same as what Trump received: health minister
- Bangladesh’s forex reserves top $40bn on remittance inflow
- Government decision to scrap HSC exams amid pandemic greeted with relief
- AL leader arrested for ‘raping’ expat’s wife by ‘threatening’ to circulate video
- Bangladesh records 20 new virus deaths, caseload jumps by 1,441
- American ‘family’ poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Prize for Literature