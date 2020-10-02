Foreign entrepreneurs to get funds from Bangladesh coronavirus stimulus package
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2020 01:44 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 02:01 AM BdST
The foreign firms working in the economic and export processing zones, and hi-tech parks will get the loan facilities under the government’s stimulus package.
Bangladesh Bank announced the decision on Thursday to help the foreign entrepreneurs to continue production and prevent layoffs.
The industries under A, B and C categories will get the facilities under the package being implemented by banks.
The rules for the loans for foreign entrepreneurs under the package will be the same as detailed in previous orders.
The government has announced the stimulus package of around Tk 1.25 trillion, or more than a fifth of the last national budget, to cushion the economy from the blows of the coronavirus crisis.
Businesses are getting loans on low interests and easy conditions under the package aided by government subsidy, to access quick finance and bounce back during the pandemic.
