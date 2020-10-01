Huawei cuts jobs in Bangladesh handset business
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Oct 2020 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2020 09:24 PM BdST
Chinese smartphone giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has sacked and transferred executives in Bangladesh as part of a process to shrink its device business here.
More than one employees of Huawei’s device business division in Bangladesh told bdnews24.com on Thursday that Wednesday was the last day at work for seven out of the eight staffers in the division.
They were directly engaged in supervising the smartphone and other device business at the Huawei Bangladesh headquarters.
The only remaining worker will now coordinate Huawei’s device business in Bangladesh.
The process to shed jobs in the division began in November 2019 when distributor Smart Technologies took charge of sales, marketing and business operations, they said.
Some executives were promoted while the others were appointed on contracts.
Md Anwar Hossain, the sales manager at the distributor channel of Smart Technologies, declined commenting on the issue when bdnews24.com reached him.
Another official of the firm said they would conduct sales, marketing and business involving smartphone and other devices of Huawei in Bangladesh, but an official of the Chinese firm’s device business division will coordinate the work.
The division had directly supervised the operations and branding, which will now be done from Malaysia, the official said.
The bdnews24.com contacted Tanvir Ahmed, the spokesperson for Huawei Bangladesh, but he also declined comment on the issue.
Another official of the Chinese firm’s Bangladesh unit said the changes will not affect the customer services.
Huawei has been facing harsh adversities from US President Donald Trump’s administration for years. In one of the latest actions, the US barred its chipmakers from selling to Huawei from Sep 15.
Even the company's founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei admits it has taken a harder-than-expected hit from the US ban.
- Huawei cuts Bangladesh jobs
- Nagad offers lowest cash-out charge
- H&M to close hundreds of stores amid online shift
- Japan stocks trade halted due to technical glitch
- Top US airlines starting 32,000 furloughs
- NOVOAIR offers winter holiday package
- US bans imports from Malaysian palm oil firm
- Will reopened NY restaurants survive the pandemic?
Most Read
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Barguna judge finds Minny as guilty as the killers of her husband Refat
- AL picks Habib for Dhaka, Nasim's son Joy for Sirajganj by-polls
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 31 amid pandemic
- Minny, five others get death over daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat
- Tahmeed Ahmed to become first Bangladeshi executive director of icddr,b
- Bangladeshi migrants hoping to reach EU stranded in Bosnian woods as cold sets in
- HC orders BRAC Bank to pay Tk 1.5m to Jahalom over loan fraud debacle
- UNO Wahida moved to CRP for further treatment