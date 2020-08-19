Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 million
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Aug 2020 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 10:46 AM BdST
Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for about 6.2 billion rupees ($83.08 million) in cash, days after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc launched an online drug sales service in India.
The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said (here) late on Tuesday its investment represents about 60% holding in Vitalic Health Pvt Ltd and 100% direct ownership of its subsidiaries.
Vitalic and its subsidiaries, collectively known as Netmeds, were incorporated in 2015. Netmeds is a licensed e-pharma portal that offers authenticated prescription and over the counter (OTC) medicine along with other health products in India.
The COVID-19 crisis, which spurred a wave of online shopping, has led to increased competition between Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, Reliance’s upstart online grocery service, JioMart and a range of other smaller players for a share in the world’s second most populous country.
India is yet to finalize regulations for online drug sales, or e-pharmacies, but growth of online sellers such as Medlife, Netmeds, Temasek-backed PharmEasy and Sequoia Capital-backed 1mg has threatened traditional drug stores.
Many trader groups are against e-pharmacies, saying they would lead to sale of medicines without proper verification.
- Govt explains Biman ticket crisis
- Jute traders to start protests over Tk 2.65bn BJMC dues
- Garment exporters hope for a rebound
- StanChart pioneers Bangladesh’s first blockchain Letter of Credit
- Merchants happy with rawhide prices
- Chinese firms hit by new import hurdles in India
- Flipkart eyes alcohol delivery foray in India
- ByteDance ordered to divest interest in US TikTok operations
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India
- Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka
- BFIU freezes bank accounts of OC Pradip and 7 others in Sinha killing
- Bangladesh’s Daily Star starts firing employees as pandemic bites
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- US overtakes UAE as second biggest remittance hotspot for Bangladeshis
- Bangladesh logs 46 new virus deaths, 3,200 cases in a day
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Sayeeda Khanam, the first female professional photographer of Bangladesh, dies at 83