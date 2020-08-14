Abdul Hai Sarker elected Chairman of Dhaka Bank

He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of IUB and Chittagong Independent University.

Sarker is the owner of Purbani Group. He had served as founder chairman of Dhaka Bank as well.

He is a former president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and former vice chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks, and former director of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Sarker is the founder member of the Board of Trustees of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute and associate director of International Cotton Association based in Liverpool, UK.

He has recently been elected as an executive board member of International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh.

Besides being one of the leading businessmen, he is playing a role in social welfare and community development.

Many organisations have awarded him for his contribution to society. He has also been accorded Commercially Important Person status by the government.

Sarker was born in Sirajganj district. He accomplished his post-graduation degree from the University of Dhaka in 1970. Later he became involved in international trade and business.