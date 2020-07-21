IDLC Investments wins Euromoney award third time in a row
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2020 10:00 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 10:00 AM BdST
IDLC Investments has won Euromoney Awards for Excellence as the “Best Investment Bank in Bangladesh” for the third consecutive time.
Euromoney recognised IDLC for “its ability to adapt and tailor its offerings in adverse conditions, superior financial performance compared to peers, unique deals, legacy of delivering tailored and innovative solutions to local and international clients across a range of products and services”, IDLC said in a statement.
Arif Khan, CEO and managing director of IDLC Finance, applauded the achievement.
Established in 1992, Euromonye’s Awards for Excellence is the first of its kind in the global banking industry, according to the statement.
IDLC had won the award in 2017 and 2018 as well.
