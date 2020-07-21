IDLC Investments wins Euromoney award third time in a row

Euromoney recognised IDLC for “its ability to adapt and tailor its offerings in adverse conditions, superior financial performance compared to peers, unique deals, legacy of delivering tailored and innovative solutions to local and international clients across a range of products and services”, IDLC said in a statement.

Arif Khan, CEO and managing director of IDLC Finance, applauded the achievement.

“IDLC’s strength lies in its adaptability to change and also its commitment to creating a lasting impact on society through various business efforts. Winning this award for the third time in arow reiterates our merchant bank’s continued leadership in the investment banking landscape of the country,” he said.

Established in 1992, Euromonye’s Awards for Excellence is the first of its kind in the global banking industry, according to the statement.

IDLC had won the award in 2017 and 2018 as well.