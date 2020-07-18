Biman, NOVOAIR sign re-protection agreement for passenger transportation

Domestic passengers on connecting international flights will also be facilitated under the special re-protection agreement or SRA.

Mohammad Ali Osman Noor, Biman’s deputy general manager (Pricing and RMS) and Mesbah-ul Islam, head of marketing and sales of NOVOAIR, signed the deal at the Biman headquarters on Jul 15, according to a statement.

Mokabbir Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Mofizur Rahman, managing director of NOVOAIR, and other senior officials of both airlines were present.

They hoped passengers of both carriers will be “highly benefited” and get “better services” by the signing of the agreement.