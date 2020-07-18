Home > Business

Biman, NOVOAIR sign re-protection agreement for passenger transportation

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jul 2020 08:35 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2020 08:35 AM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines and NOVOAIR have signed an agreement for transporting each other’s passengers on domestic routes in case of flight disruptions or delay.

Domestic passengers on connecting international flights will also be facilitated under the special re-protection agreement or SRA.

Mohammad Ali Osman Noor, Biman’s deputy general manager (Pricing and RMS) and Mesbah-ul Islam, head of marketing and sales of NOVOAIR, signed the deal at the Biman headquarters on Jul 15, according to a statement.

Mokabbir Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Mofizur Rahman, managing director of NOVOAIR, and other senior officials of both airlines were present.

They hoped passengers of both carriers will be “highly benefited” and get “better services” by the signing of the agreement.

