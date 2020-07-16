Coronavirus crisis deals leather sector a hard blow

The demand for leather in tanneries has declined due to the stagnation in the world market, according to merchants. In this situation, leather prices may be lower than last year, they said.

In the last season of animal sacrificing, piles of thousands of rawhides were left to rot on the streets over a dispute among tanners, merchants and traders.

The relevant ministries are meeting at different levels this time to avoid a major disaster.

One or two tanneries are buying rawhide of cattle slaughtered on Eid-ul-Azha this year, but not like they did after the festival in previous years. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Tannery owners said if the seasonal traders buy leather in line with the prices fixed by the government, they will not have to incur losses like they did last time.

In the previous year, tanners bought cowhides at Tk 45 to 50 per square foot in Dhaka and at Tk 35-40 in the rest of the county. The price of goat hide was set between Tk 13 and 20 per square foot.

The situation took a turn for the worse when wholesalers began offering meagre prices for hides or stopped purchasing it entirely. The seasonal traders subsequently dropped their stock on the streets to rot.

Wholesalers said they ran out of money due to unpaid bills from tanners.

On the other hand, tannery owners pointed at syndication behind fall in rawhide prices at the field level and said merchants were still selling rawhides to tanneries at prices set by the government.

OLD PROBLEMS STILL LOOM LARGE

Workers offloading rawhide preserved with salt from a truck at a tannery in Savar on Friday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Tannery owners were accused of not paying a total of Tk 4 billion to the merchants following a dispute the last Eid-ul-Azha. The Ministry of Commerce and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries subsequently took initiatives to recover the dues.

The FBCCI had advised tanneries to pay off the arrears in three steps. It also called for a memorandum of understanding between the two parties.

Sakhawat Ullah, general secretary of Bangladesh Tanners Association, told bdnews24.com: “An MoU was supposed to be signed. But after the death of Mohammad Delwar Hossain, the president of Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association, that did not happen. But tannery owners have paid off some old dues.”

SLUMP IN EXPORTS

Due to the pandemic, crust leather exports have come to a standstill.

The situation in the leather industry has been deteriorating since the beginning of this year, said Sakhawat. Many tanneries have closed down since January.

File Photo

“Most of our business is dependent on China. When the virus appeared in China earlier this year, our orders started getting cancelled. Since then, tanneries have not been able to turn things around.”

Now the clients want to buy the products at stocklot prices, he said. There are some new orders but the prices are much lower.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau, $1 billion worth of leather and leather products were exported in FY 2018-19 but the number fell down to $797 million in FY 2019-20.

“We have not sold any leather in the last six months. As a result, there will be a lower demand for leather in tanneries this time. The tanneries are still retaining 30-40 percent of last year’s leather.”

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES

Workers applying salt on rawhides for preservation at Posta in Old Dhaka on Tuesday, a day after the Eid. Photo: Abdullah Al Momi

Bangladesh Bank is issuing several circulars benefiting leather traders ahead of the Eid. A government task-force comprising different ministries and departments has also held several meetings over the matter.

In a circular last month, the central bank gave the defaulting leather traders an opportunity to reschedule their loans by depositing two percent of the amounts. However, many traders were not happy with the move.

“The scope for rescheduling also existed before. If the interest was slashed, then I would have considered something had been done,” leather trader Tipu Sultan said.

He said the Tk 6 billion allocated by the government for the sector would not help the traders much because the banks would deduct previously unpaid loans from the new ones.

The government is working towards an export target of $5 billion by 2021, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun had said last year.

However, the plan has been hit by uncertainty due to the coronavirus crisis.