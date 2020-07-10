Regal Furniture offers 15 percent discount, new designs ahead of Eid
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2020 09:01 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2020 09:01 PM BdST
Regal Furniture has introduced 30 new, modern and eye-catching designs and offered up to 15 percent discount on all products on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
The offer that started on July 4 will continue until the Eid day, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Around 250 “aesthetically designed furniture made of wood, board and metal are available at Regal”, it added.
The furniture include different types of bed, wardrobe, dressing table, sofa, sofa-bed, divan, dining table, bookshelf and exclusive reading table.
“We have introduced the offer considering the present situation to make the Eid more joyful. Under the offer, home delivery is free to any part of the country upon purchase of products over Tk 20,000,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.
Moreover, customers will enjoy EMI facilities for six months upon buying products worth over Tk 10,000 in credit cards issued by 16 banks. The customers will also get a one year service warranty.
All products can be purchased online on othoba.com and regalfurniturebd.com.
Regal Emporium now has 120 outlets while there are 330 Regal Exclusive stores in the country.
