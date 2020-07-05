BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Chief Economic Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2020 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2020 05:42 PM BdST
Loan defaulters in the rawhide industry have been given the opportunity to reschedule their debts with a 2 percent down-payment ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Bangladesh Bank outlined the special facility in a circular issued on Sunday.
Traders can apply for the facility until July 30.
More to follow
