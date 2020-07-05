Home > Business

BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters

  Chief Economic Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jul 2020 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2020 05:42 PM BdST

Loan defaulters in the rawhide industry have been given the opportunity to reschedule their debts with a 2 percent down-payment ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangladesh Bank outlined the special facility in a circular issued on Sunday.

Traders can apply for the facility until July 30.

 

