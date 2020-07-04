Gloria Jeans Coffees, BFC join Evaly in food delivery

Customers can order food from three branches of Gloria Jeans Coffees, Evaly, an online marketplace, said in a statement on Saturday. Evaly will supply food ordered from Gulshan-1 and 2 branches for Gulshan area and Dhanmondi branch for Dhanmondi area.

Evaly has signed separate agreements with Navana Foods, a Bangladesh franchisee of Australia-based chain shop Gloria Jeans Coffees, and BFC. Evaly will deliver food to food lovers from 17 branches of BFC across the capital.

"People should stay home as much as possible at this time. However, the culture of taking foods altogether in the family of food-loving Bengalis is also an important means of entertainment,” Shamima Nasrin, chairman of Evaly, said.

“Evaly is working hard to provide that service to the customers through a contactless food delivery by ensuring proper health care.”