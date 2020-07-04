Home > Business

Gloria Jeans Coffees, BFC join Evaly in food delivery

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2020 08:56 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 08:56 PM BdST

Gloria Jeans Coffees and chain fried chicken franchise BFC have joined Evaly to deliver food to people’s doorstep. All food from these two food chains can now be ordered via Evaly’s e-Food's Express Shop.

Customers can order food from three branches of Gloria Jeans Coffees, Evaly, an online marketplace, said in a statement on Saturday. Evaly will supply food ordered from Gulshan-1 and 2 branches for Gulshan area and Dhanmondi branch for Dhanmondi area.

Evaly has signed separate agreements with Navana Foods, a Bangladesh franchisee of Australia-based chain shop Gloria Jeans Coffees, and BFC. Evaly will deliver food to food lovers from 17 branches of BFC across the capital.

"People should stay home as much as possible at this time. However, the culture of taking foods altogether in the family of food-loving Bengalis is also an important means of entertainment,” Shamima Nasrin, chairman of Evaly, said.

“Evaly is working hard to provide that service to the customers through a contactless food delivery by ensuring proper health care.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.