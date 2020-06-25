Evaly starts selling Brothers Furniture products
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2020 02:53 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 02:53 AM BdST
Evaly, one of the top ecommerce-based marketplaces in Bangladesh, has begun selling Brothers Furniture products following a deal.
The products of this furniture brand, such as beds, sofa sets, kitchen cabinets, doors, dining tables, mattresses, industrial and office furniture products, will now be available at affordable and attractive offers at Evaly.com.bd, the ecommerce-based platform said in a statement on Wednesday.
Evaly's Head of Business Sirajul Islam Rana and Brothers Furniture's Director Sharifuzzaman Sarkar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) a few days ago.
According to the agreement, the furniture brand will sell a variety of products on Evaly as an approved online-based marketplace. Brothers Furniture will deliver the product to the buyers and provide them with after-sales services.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to announce decision on Dhaka lockdowns in 2-4 days
- COVID-19 patients pass through Dhaka airport undetected. Many point to flawed screening
- Gucci says fashion shows should never be the same
- JKG Chief Executive Ariful, four others arrested over COVID-19 testing scandal
- Bangladesh locks down seven more red zones to curb coronavirus
- Trump family to ask court to stop publication of tell-all by president’s niece
- Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
- Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar contracts COVID-19
- Rusty Barcelona held to goalless draw at Sevilla
- Bangladesh takes a step closer to changing energy tariffs multiple times a year