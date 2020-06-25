Home > Business

Evaly starts selling Brothers Furniture products

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jun 2020 02:53 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 02:53 AM BdST

Evaly, one of the top ecommerce-based marketplaces in Bangladesh, has begun selling Brothers Furniture products following a deal.

The products of this furniture brand, such as beds, sofa sets, kitchen cabinets, doors, dining tables, mattresses, industrial and office furniture products, will now be available at affordable and attractive offers at Evaly.com.bd, the ecommerce-based platform said in a statement on Wednesday.

Evaly's Head of Business Sirajul Islam Rana and Brothers Furniture's Director Sharifuzzaman Sarkar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) a few days ago.

According to the agreement, the furniture brand will sell a variety of products on Evaly as an approved online-based marketplace.  Brothers Furniture will deliver the product to the buyers and provide them with after-sales services.

