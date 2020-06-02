Bangladesh stock market regulator moves to coordinate with financial market watchdog
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2020 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 03:35 AM BdST
Two key regulatory institutions overseeing Bangladesh’s financial services industry and the capital market will work together to remove barriers borne out of lack of coordination, new head of securities market watchdog has announced.
One official from Bangladesh Bank and another from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission will sit initially once a month and coordinate between the two institutions, Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam told bdnews24.com after a meeting on Monday. They will sit once every two months later.
Shibli sat with the central bank following calls from analysts who pointed out a disconnect between the regulators as one of the reasons behind the bad condition of the stock market.
One of the objectives of the latest effort is to help the banks establish a Tk 2 billion fund each for investment in stocks.
The government allowed the banks to raise the funds with their own money beyond the limits on capital market investment as part of long-term plans to revive the sinking market.
“Besides this, Bangladesh Bank informed us about some legal complexities. The two officials will also work on the issue,” Shibli, the chairman of the stock market regulator, said.
He discussed the call for relaxing curbs on banks’ disbursing cash dividend for the year 2019 until Sept 30 to boost the fund flow in the banking system during the coronavirus outbreak.
Shibli asked the central bank to take into account interests of the small investors as well.
- Gilead trades made millions on drug news
- BASIC Bank shuts branch over infections
- Primark to reopen England stores on June 15
- Virus leaves poor countries in debt crisis
- Asia stocks reach 3-month peaks
- Crude prices fall on concerns of US riots
- NASSA’s Nazrul, family members contract virus
- New Market prepares to reopen
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload approaches 50,000
- Tanker truck drives into protesters as US cities fear another night of violent protests
- SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday
- Bangladesh restricts presence of govt employees in offices in pandemic
- NASSA Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, three family members contract coronavirus
- Ex-health minister Nasim tests positive for COVID-19
- Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
- Bangladesh experts advise against using unproven drugs to treat COVID-19
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina