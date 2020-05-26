NBR allows March, April VAT return submission without penalty until Jun 9
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2020 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2020 09:26 PM BdST
Business organisations will be able to submit value added tax or VAT return for the months of March and April without paying late fees until Jun 9, the National Board of Revenue says.
The board issued an order on Tuesday noting that many organisations could not submit the VAT return on time due to the coronavirus lockdown, which started on Mar 26.
Businesses need to submit the VAT return for a month within the 15th of the next month.
An organisation is fined Tk 10,000 and has to pay 2 percent daily interest on the fine until the submission of the VAT return after the deadline, according to the law.
Considering the coronavirus crisis, the government has waived all fines or interests in case of failure to pay VAT returns on time during the outbreak.
The Cabinet cleared final draft of the ‘Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020’ on May 7 following requests from FBCCI and several other organisations for an extension of time for filing VAT returns.
The move empowered the NBR to waive VAT or extend submission deadline during natural calamities, epidemics and state of emergencies.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Group, catches coronavirus
- Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies
- Zafrullah Chowdhury says Gonoshasthaya kit shows he is COVID-19 positive
- Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- Sundarbans weathered much of Bangladesh from Cyclone Amphan, but at a great cost
- Beximco exports 6.5 million PPE gowns to US
- Japan bans entry of visitors from Bangladesh, 10 other countries
- Earthquake in India jolts parts of Bangladesh