Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Group, catches coronavirus
Kutubuddin Ahmed, the founder and chairman of Envoy Group, has been hospitalised with COVID-19 in Dhaka.
He was admitted to the Square Hospital on Saturday after his coronavirus test result came back positive, the Group’s Managing Director Abdus Salam Murshedy MP told bdnews24.com on Monday night.
“He is well now. Please pray for him,” Murshedy said.
Kutubuddin established Envoy in 1984 after graduating from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. The Group’s primary focus is on ready-made garments and textile manufacturing.
Its business concerns now also include freight forwarding, real estate, banking automation, financial institutions, and energy and power.
Kutubuddin had headed garment exporters’ lobbying group BGMEA and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The sports organiser had worked as chief of Mohammedan Sporting Club and Bangladesh Badminton Federation.
He is a pioneer in Bangladesh’s real estate business. His Sheltech Limited is one of the leading firms in the sector.
Sheltech Brokerage, also owned by Kutubuddin, is one of the top brokerage houses at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.
Envoy Group also has investment in Premier Bank. Envoy Textile is listed on the DSE.
