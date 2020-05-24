Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus

Niloufer has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka while her husband was taking treatment at home, their son Syed Nasim Manzur told bdnews24.com on Saturday night.

Niloufer has tested positive three times, Nasim said and sought blessings for his parents.

Manzur Elahi, 78, is Chairman of conglomerate Apex Group and a former adviser to a caretaker government. Nasim is the company’s Managing Director.

Niloufer established Sunbeams, an English-medium institution, in 1974. She is also involved with a social marketing company.