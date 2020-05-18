Wall St jumps at the open on coronavirus vaccine hopes
Published: 18 May 2020 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 08:02 PM BdST
US stock indexes shot up in early trade on Monday as encouraging data from a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial fuelled optimism, while investors also counted on more stimulus to rescue the economy from a virus-driven slump.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 374.56 points, or 1.58%, at the open to 24,059.98.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 68.68 points, or 2.40%, at 2,932.38 after the open. The Nasdaq Composite gained 162.59 points, or 1.80%, to 9,177.15.
